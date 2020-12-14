2020 Elgin Award Chapbook Winners and More Specpo in Small Doses

Johnson’s website touts The Book of Fly and Other Poems (first place) to be “Graphic poetry, like Twilight Zone episodes. 48 Pages + cover. Color. Enjoyed by people who usually don’t like poetry.” It definitely is a refreshing perspective on poetry. The pages show the successful results of collaborative efforts. Illustrators teamed up with the poet for this award-winning creation. The poetry has an interesting tone in that it can be creepy but also incredibly logical. Here’s a bit of it:

“1:1 Feeding on the living is good, / but feeding on the dead is better. / . . . // 1.6 If you land on the wrist that holds the swatter, consider yourself lucky, not clever. / . . . // 1.8 You only have a few days; stay simple. / . . . // 2.2 know that it is the honor of a fly, / it is its purpose, / to die.”

What began as a Kickstarter became an incredibly unique collection.