Maaza Mengiste is one of the two renowned African authors to have made it onto the shortlist for this year’s Booker Prize for her novel which was published last year. The Ethiopian American author has edited and written for another exciting publication this year: Addis Ababa Noir, a new installment in the Noir Series by independent publishing house Akashic Books. The book presents 14 new short stories by writers from Ethiopia and the Ethiopian diaspora, including tales from the likes of Meron Hadero, Rebecca Fisseha, Linda Yohannes, and Mengiste herself. These narratives cover an array of themes around political and cultural identity in the region and experiences of life after the Ethiopian revolution. Notwithstanding the fixed presence of real parts of the capital city at the heart of these stories, the noir crime genre allows these tales to take on an eerie timeless and placeless quality that captures the character of this African hub in intriguing ways.