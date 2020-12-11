16 Books About Princess Diana That Pull Back the Curtain: The List List #429
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Bitch Media: 7 YA Books Feminists Should Read in December
at Brightly: The Best Books of 2020 Perfect for Tweens Ages 9 – 12
at BuzzFeed: 15 Thriller Novels To Read If You Breezed Right Through HBO’s “The Undoing”
at Crime Reads: Homecoming Thrillers
at Electric Lit: 9 Books About Krampus and Other Holiday Horrors
at Epic Reads: These YA Thrillers Kept Us at the Edge of Our Seats
at Essence: 18 Books To Read At Home Over Your Holiday Break
at Lit Hub: These are the most popular romantic novels from each of the last six decades.
at POPSUGAR: 16 Books About Princess Diana That Pull Back the Curtain
at Shondaland: The Best Books of 2020
at Tor.com: 5 Books About the Horror of Winter
at Vanity Fair: The Books and Totes That Will Get You Through This Winter