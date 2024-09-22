Promotions 13 Days of Horror Ends Soon! Vivek Patel Sep 22, 2024 Vivek Patel Staff Writer View All posts by Vivek Patel You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Why Teens Across the Country Are Acquiring Brooklyn Public Library's Free Digital Cards: Book Censorship News, September 20, 2024 New Science Fiction & Fantasy Releases for September 20, 2024 8 of the Best Literary Mysteries and Thrillers New Mystery Releases, Sherlock Inspired Backlist, + Mystery News for September 20, 2024 Read These Award-Nominated Books With Your Book Club