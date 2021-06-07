Riot Recommendation: 12 of Your Favorite YA Nature Magic Books
If your Dungeons and Dragons class is Druid, you’ll know exactly the appeal of nature magic books. Nature itself already feels wild and awe-inspiring. Whether you’re walking amidst redwoods that are older than you and will likely outlive you, contemplating the vastness of the ocean, or admiring the minuscule feathers on a hummingbird, nature has a magic of its own. The idea of being able to tap into and harness that power is tempting — not the superpowers of an alien race or science gone wrong, but abilities that require you to be in tune with the natural world.
That’s why we asked you to share are your favorite YA nature magic books! You gave us books about teens wielding the winds, controlling the tides, making potent plant potions, and more. If anyone needs us, we’ll just be over here trying our hand at some elemental magic.
Here are 12 of your YA nature magic favorites!
Aquicorn Cove by K. O’Neill
The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska
Forest of Souls by Lori M. Lee
This Poison Heart by Kalynn Baron
Price Guide to the Occult by Leslye Walton
Sandry’s Book (The Circle of Magic #1) by Tamora Pierce
Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
Spellbook of Lost and Found by Moïra Fowley-Doyle
Storm by Brigid Kemmerer
Sweet & Bitter Magic by Adrienne Tooley
The Vicious Deep by Zoraida Córdova
Wild Beauty by Anna-Marie McLemore