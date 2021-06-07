Riot Recommendation: 12 of Your Favorite YA Nature Magic Books

Sourcebooks For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him.In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.

If your Dungeons and Dragons class is Druid, you’ll know exactly the appeal of nature magic books. Nature itself already feels wild and awe-inspiring. Whether you’re walking amidst redwoods that are older than you and will likely outlive you, contemplating the vastness of the ocean, or admiring the minuscule feathers on a hummingbird, nature has a magic of its own. The idea of being able to tap into and harness that power is tempting — not the superpowers of an alien race or science gone wrong, but abilities that require you to be in tune with the natural world.

That’s why we asked you to share are your favorite YA nature magic books! You gave us books about teens wielding the winds, controlling the tides, making potent plant potions, and more. If anyone needs us, we’ll just be over here trying our hand at some elemental magic.

Here are 12 of your YA nature magic favorites!

Aquicorn Cove by K. O’Neill

The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska

Forest of Souls by Lori M. Lee

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Baron

Price Guide to the Occult by Leslye Walton

Sandry’s Book (The Circle of Magic #1) by Tamora Pierce

Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo

Spellbook of Lost and Found by Moïra Fowley-Doyle

Storm by Brigid Kemmerer

Sweet & Bitter Magic by Adrienne Tooley

The Vicious Deep by Zoraida Córdova

Wild Beauty by Anna-Marie McLemore