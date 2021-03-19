11 Asian-American Love Stories to Read: The List List #441

Amazon Publishing The note left behind suggests suicide, but the autopsy reveals a different story. She was dead long before she dropped off the bridge and hit the water. As Sheriff Bree Taggert and investigator Matt Flynn dive into the mystery, they quickly realize that no one is safe. And when the killer strikes again, Bree and Matt must race to solve the murders before one of their own becomes the next victim. With more than 10 million readers reached, #1 Amazon Charts and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Melinda Leigh returns with a twisting new thriller.

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Bitch: BitchReads: 7 YA Books Feminists Should Read in March

at Brightly: 21 Woof-tastic Children’s Books About Dogs

at Bustle: 12 Genre-Bending Books To Read After Watching Behind Her Eyes

at BuzzFeed: 27 Spring Books We Couldn’t Put Down

at Crime Reads: 6 Deliciously Duplicitous Female Characters in Thrillers

at Electric Lit: 7 Books That Show the Full Breadth of the Adoption Experience

at Epic Reads: 26 Books That Are Fantastic Conclusions to Series… If You Want to Look Ahead

at Inc: 12 New Books That Will Make You Smarter, According to Adam Grant

at Independent: 12 Best Indian Novels That Everyone Needs to Read

at Lit Hub: Unrequited Love and Unmet Obsession: A Reading List

at POPSUGAR: From The Kiss Quotient to The Ex Talk, Here Are 11 Asian-American Love Stories to Read

at Riveted Lit: 6 Amazing Books That Feature Prom

at Sierra Club: 14 Fabulous Contemporary Lady Nature Writers

at Variety: From Lupita Nyong’o to Lil Nas X: Must-Read Children’s Books Written by Celebrities