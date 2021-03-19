11 Asian-American Love Stories to Read: The List List #441
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Bitch: BitchReads: 7 YA Books Feminists Should Read in March
at Brightly: 21 Woof-tastic Children’s Books About Dogs
at Bustle: 12 Genre-Bending Books To Read After Watching Behind Her Eyes
at BuzzFeed: 27 Spring Books We Couldn’t Put Down
at Crime Reads: 6 Deliciously Duplicitous Female Characters in Thrillers
at Electric Lit: 7 Books That Show the Full Breadth of the Adoption Experience
at Epic Reads: 26 Books That Are Fantastic Conclusions to Series… If You Want to Look Ahead
at Inc: 12 New Books That Will Make You Smarter, According to Adam Grant
at Independent: 12 Best Indian Novels That Everyone Needs to Read
at Lit Hub: Unrequited Love and Unmet Obsession: A Reading List
at POPSUGAR: From The Kiss Quotient to The Ex Talk, Here Are 11 Asian-American Love Stories to Read
at Riveted Lit: 6 Amazing Books That Feature Prom
at Sierra Club: 14 Fabulous Contemporary Lady Nature Writers
at Variety: From Lupita Nyong’o to Lil Nas X: Must-Read Children’s Books Written by Celebrities