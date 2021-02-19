11 Anticipated Books By Trans/Non-Binary Authors: The List List #437
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Autostraddle: 8 Books Featuring Big Queer Families, Found and Otherwise
at Brightly: Picture Books That Make Great Gifts for Adults
at Bustle: There Are A Ton Of Great Rom-Com Novels Out This Week
at BuzzFeed: 18 Epic Fantasy Books Starring Magical Black Leads
at Crime Reads: Maternity Leave Noir
at Electric Lit: 10 Australian Women Writers You Should Be Reading
at Epic Reads: 21 Books Set Abroad That We’re Living Vicariously Through
at The Guardian: Top 10 Classic Stories Retold
at Lit Hub: On Taking Kink Seriously: A Reading List
at POPSUGAR: The 25 Best YA Romance Books to Read After Watching To All the Boys: Always and Forever
at Riveted Lit: Books to Read If Food is Your Love Language
at Rolling Stone: The Best Books About Billie Holiday
at Tor.com: Fall in Love With Some of SFF’s Hottest Royals
at Teen Vogue: 11 Anticipated Books By Trans/Non-Binary Authors