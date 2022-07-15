100 Years of Popular Books on Goodreads: The List List #489
at CBR: 10 Ways The Boys TV Series Is Different From The Comics
at Autostraddle: 12 Self-Published LGBTQ Books To Bring to the Beach This Summer
at Electric Lit: 10 Novels and Memoirs With Recipes That You Can Cook Along To
at Goodreads: 100 Years of Popular Books on Goodreads
at Tor: 5 Novels Rooted in West African Folklore and Magic
at LGBTQ Reads: 5 More Queer Summer YA Reads
at Five Books: Best Teen Romance Books
at Buzzfeed: 40 Highly Anticipated YA Books You’ll Want To Check Out This Summer
at New York Times: 3 Memoirs That Re-examine Challenges in Life and Identity
at Epic Reads: 12 YA Villains We May or May Not Have Fallen in Love With
at POPSUGAR: 100+ YA Books Full of Excitement, Drama, and Romance
at Riveted Lit: 20 Sizzling YA Thrillers for Scorching Hot Summer Days
at Crime Reads: 7 Novels About Wealthy People Behaving Badly