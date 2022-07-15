100 Years of Popular Books on Goodreads: The List List #489

Flatiron Books, publisher of Ordinary Monsters by J.M. Miro A STUNNING NEW WORK OF HISTORICAL FANTASY, J. M. MIRO'S ORDINARY MONSTERS INTRODUCES READERS TO THE DARK, LABYRINTHINE WORLD OF THE TALENTS.

at CBR: 10 Ways The Boys TV Series Is Different From The Comics

at Autostraddle: 12 Self-Published LGBTQ Books To Bring to the Beach This Summer

at Electric Lit: 10 Novels and Memoirs With Recipes That You Can Cook Along To

at Goodreads: 100 Years of Popular Books on Goodreads

at Tor: 5 Novels Rooted in West African Folklore and Magic

at LGBTQ Reads: 5 More Queer Summer YA Reads

at Five Books: Best Teen Romance Books

at Buzzfeed: 40 Highly Anticipated YA Books You’ll Want To Check Out This Summer

at New York Times: 3 Memoirs That Re-examine Challenges in Life and Identity

at Epic Reads: 12 YA Villains We May or May Not Have Fallen in Love With

at POPSUGAR: 100+ YA Books Full of Excitement, Drama, and Romance

at Riveted Lit: 20 Sizzling YA Thrillers for Scorching Hot Summer Days

at Crime Reads: 7 Novels About Wealthy People Behaving Badly