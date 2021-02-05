10 Spy Novels With Women Protagonists: The List List #435

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: 10 Books About Love for Growing Readers Ages 6 – 8

at Bustle: 34 Books To Cozy Up With By A Fire

at BuzzFeed: 19 YA Books On Fat Acceptance That Are 100% Worth Reading

at Crime Reads: January’s Best International Crime Fiction

at Electric Lit: 10 Spy Novels With Women Protagonists

at Epic Reads: 44 YA Books You Need to Read—Especially During Black History Month

at Esquire: These 15 Books on Climate Change Are Essential Reading

at Gizmodo: February Is Here With an Avalanche of New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books

at Lit Hub: Who Are the Mean Girls in Literature?

at Nerdist: 16 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books We’d Love to See Adapted On-Screen

at POPSUGAR: The 10 Best New Romance Books Coming Your Way This February

at Riveted Lit: Black Stories Matter: Books by Black Authors You Should Read ASAP

at Shondaland: The 5 Best Books for February

at Teen Vogue: 6 Books to Understand What Revolution Looks Like

at Tor.com: My Ride or Die: Fantasy Heroines That Fight Systems of Oppression