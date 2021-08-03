10 of Libro.fm’s Most Preordered Audiobooks for Fall 2021

Nightfire Book Riot is teaming up with Macmillan's Nightfire newsletter for a chance to win a Horror Lover's prize pack containing the following:



- $200 Visa gift card

- The Living Dead by George Romero and Daniel Kraus

- Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

- Slewfoot by Brom

- Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt

- The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward



Simply sign up for the Nightfire newsletter and fill out the form here to be entered to win.

I adore the fall, and not just because I love sipping a spiced flat white while enjoying the crisp autumn weather. Fall rings in one of the best new audiobook seasons. From spooky thrillers to literary fiction and romance, no matter what kinds of audiobooks you’re interested in, there will be something for you.

But you don’t just have to take my word for it. Here are ten of the most preordered audiobook titles over on Libro.fm, an audiobook company that allows listeners to support their indie bookstore with your purchases.

So get ready; here comes some great audiobooks to add to your TBRs!

Titles are listed in publication order.

The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang, Narrator TBA In the third book in Helen Hoang’s Kiss Quotient series, we meet the viral YouTube sensation violinist Anna Burns whose boyfriend just decided he wants to open their relationship. Anna convinces herself that she wants this too, and decides to have sex with as many “bad boys” as possible. Enter Quan Diep, the tattooed motorcycle rider who seems just her kind of one-night stand. Out August 31

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones, Narrated by Cara Gee Another fabulous horror novel from Stephen Graham Jones. My Heart Is a Chainsaw features a young woman with an encyclopedic knowledge of slasher movies. While others might think this seems odd, they start singing a different tune when people in the area start getting murdered. Out August 31

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins, Narrated by Rosamund Pike The author of the spectacularly successful novel Girl on the Train is back with a new thriller, A Slow Fire Burning. When a young man is found murdered, three women connected to his life find their lives endlessly entangled together. Out August 31

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney, Narrated by ​​Aoife McMahon I’m going to be honest here and admit that I’d read just about anything Sally Rooney published, even if it was her weekend shopping list. But in case you are interested in knowing more, Beautiful World, Where Are You features four young people as they move in and out of each other’s lives. Sex, desire, love — this is a story written as only Sally Rooney can. Out September 7

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead, Narrated by Dion Graham From an author who needs no introduction, we’re taken back to 1960s Harlem and introduced to Ray Carney. Ray is a hustler, working just to get by and provide for his family. Family saga? Crime novel? Perhaps a little of both. But whatever it is, Colson Whitehead will make sure it’s an incredible listen. Out September 14

The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien, Narrated by Andy Serkis If you told 13-year-old me that Andy Serkis would be narrating a new audiobook edition of the The Fellowship of the Ring, she would have spontaneously combusted with joy. And, he’s not just narrating The Fellowship of the Ring — he’s performing the whole series. Out September 16

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao, Narrated by Rong Fu Pitched as the Pacific Rim meets The Handmaid’s Tale, Iron Widow features Zetian, a concubine-pilot part of a group of women chosen to be sacrificed by men to pilot giant transforming robots. But when Zetian learns how to sacrifice men instead, her entire world turns upside down. Out September 21

Please Don’t Sit On My Bed in Your Outside Clothes by Phoebe Robinson, Narrated by the Author Phoebe Robinson is back with another hilarious essay collection. My favorite way to experience Phoebe Robinson is through her incredible narration, which she performs with perfect delivery and timing. Out September 28

The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman, Narrator TBA The Thursday Murder Club just solved their first murder case, but it’s not going to be their last. When another body shows up, they find themselves entrenched in another mystery. Out September 28