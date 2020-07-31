10 New Feminist Classics: The List List #410

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: Kid-Approved Books for Struggling Second and Third Grade Readers

at Bustle: 6 Books About Defunding The Police That Will Inspire You To Protest

at BuzzFeed: 20 Graphic Novels And Nonfiction That YA Readers Will Love

at Crime Reads: 7 crime and suspense novels that explore the causes and consequences of infatuation

at Electric Lit: 9 Books Where Women of Color Tell Their Own Stories About Mental Health

at Epic Reads: 20 Books That Will Help You Deal with Grief

at Get Literary: 9 Uplifting Books by My Favorite YouTubers

at POPSUGAR: 20 Must-Have Classic Children’s Books — and When to Introduce Them

at Riveted: Books to Read Based on Your Favorite Avatar Ship!

at Shondaland: 10 Books Set to Become the New Feminist Classics

at SYFY Wire: Get Rec’d: Eight Great Summertime Comics to Read

at Tor.com: Five Genre-Jumping Masterpieces