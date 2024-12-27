Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
10 of the Most Popular Bookish News Stories of 2024

BookTok, Barnes & Noble's big moves, the NYT's best-of-the-century list, and more of the biggest news of the year.

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if you leave a content creator alone with Google Analytics during one of the quietest weeks of the year, they’re going to go spelunking. Presented in no particular order, here are 10 of the news stories Book Riot readers read and shared the most in 2024.

How Much Time Do Americans Spend Reading Per Day?

📱 Is BookTok Past Its Peak?

👀 Barnes & Noble Just Bought a Beloved Bookstore. Now What?

🔪 Meet the Thriller Writer Outselling James Patterson and John Grisham

📚 A Line of Book Lovers a Mile Long for a Rare Event at the Largest Indie Bookstore in the US

🏆 The New York Times Names the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century So Far

🛍️ Goodreads Users’ Favorite Books From Each of the Last 10 Years

🧚‍♀️ The OG Queen of Faerie Fantasy Talks Romantasy, BookTok, and the Rise of YA

🤓 Are There Really Only 20,000 Readers of Literary Fiction the US?

🔥 The It Books of November (Why was November so popular? Who knows)

Surprises? Stories we missed? Let us know in the comments!

