10 of the Most Popular Bookish News Stories of 2024
It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if you leave a content creator alone with Google Analytics during one of the quietest weeks of the year, they’re going to go spelunking. Presented in no particular order, here are 10 of the news stories Book Riot readers read and shared the most in 2024.
🤓 Are There Really Only 20,000 Readers of Literary Fiction the US?
🔥 The It Books of November (Why was November so popular? Who knows)
Surprises? Stories we missed? Let us know in the comments!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.