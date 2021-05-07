Riot Headline Bid In the Books for Hope Auction to Raise Money for India’s Covid Relief!
Captain American hail hydra panel

10 Modern Comic Books That Have Already Aged Poorly: The List List #448

HarperCollins Children's Books

From Ellen Oh, co-founder of We Need Diverse Books, comes a gripping story inspired by her mother’s real-life experiences during the Korean War.

Junie Kim just wants to fit in, but when racist graffiti appears at her middle school, she must decide between staying silent or speaking out. Then Junie’s history teacher assigns a project and Junie decides to interview her grandparents, learning about their unbelievable experiences as kids during the Korean War. As racism becomes more pervasive at school, Junie taps into the strength of her ancestors and finds the courage to do what's right.

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Apartment Therapy: 12 Books Penned by Muslim Authors That You Should Read Next

at AudioFile Magazine: 6 Mystery Audiobooks for AAPI Heritage Month

at Buzzfeed: 9 Beginner-Friendly Books That Helped Me Get Out Of Debt

Comic Book Resources: 10 Modern Comic Books That Have Already Aged Poorly

at CrimeReads: Seven Great Thrillers That Play With Form

at Electric Literature: 8 Historical Fiction Novels About War-Torn Love

at Elite Daily: 12 Dystopian Books To Read If You’re a Fan of The Handmaid’s Tale

at io9: 42 New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Consider for Your May Reading List

at Motherly: 11 Picture Books That Celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

at Screen Rant: The Marvels: 10 Comic Book Storylines The Captain Marvel Sequel Could Adapt

at Vulture: 11 Fantasy Novels to Read After Marathoning Shadow and Bone

