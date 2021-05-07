10 Modern Comic Books That Have Already Aged Poorly: The List List #448
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Apartment Therapy: 12 Books Penned by Muslim Authors That You Should Read Next
at AudioFile Magazine: 6 Mystery Audiobooks for AAPI Heritage Month
at Buzzfeed: 9 Beginner-Friendly Books That Helped Me Get Out Of Debt
Comic Book Resources: 10 Modern Comic Books That Have Already Aged Poorly
at CrimeReads: Seven Great Thrillers That Play With Form
at Electric Literature: 8 Historical Fiction Novels About War-Torn Love
at Elite Daily: 12 Dystopian Books To Read If You’re a Fan of The Handmaid’s Tale
at io9: 42 New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Consider for Your May Reading List
at Motherly: 11 Picture Books That Celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
at Screen Rant: The Marvels: 10 Comic Book Storylines The Captain Marvel Sequel Could Adapt
at Vulture: 11 Fantasy Novels to Read After Marathoning Shadow and Bone