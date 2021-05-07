10 Modern Comic Books That Have Already Aged Poorly: The List List #448

From Ellen Oh, co-founder of We Need Diverse Books, comes a gripping story inspired by her mother’s real-life experiences during the Korean War.

Junie Kim just wants to fit in, but when racist graffiti appears at her middle school, she must decide between staying silent or speaking out. Then Junie’s history teacher assigns a project and Junie decides to interview her grandparents, learning about their unbelievable experiences as kids during the Korean War. As racism becomes more pervasive at school, Junie taps into the strength of her ancestors and finds the courage to do what's right.