So you’re looking for invented worlds to set your next D&D campaign in, but you want to trade magic wands for laser guns? Say no more. Ann Leckie’s Imperial Radch trilogy is exactly what you’ve been looking for. The adventure begins in Ancillary Justice. In Leckie’s world, battles are fought using AI soldiers called ancillaries. One ancillary, Breq, is the sole survivor of a mysterious ship crash. Carrying a piece of the ship’s consciousness with her, Breq tries to piece together what happened to her all those years ago. If you want your D&D campaign full of combat and intrigue, this is the setting you need to steal from.