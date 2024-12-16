YA Promotions 🎁 Author the Perfect Gift with Tailored Book Recommendations! Ryan Riss Dec 16, 2024 Ryan Riss Staff Writer View All posts by Ryan Riss You Might Also Like The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All The Best-Of Lists This Year The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations 8 Cozy Fantasy Romance Books to Warm Your Heart This Winter The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024, According to NPR and The New York Times Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge